Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $14,376,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $3,473,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

