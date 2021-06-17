RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 120.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RingCentral by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in RingCentral by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock opened at $269.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,077.68 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.