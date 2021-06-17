RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Up 6.4%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $286.91 and last traded at $286.61. 28,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,020,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. BTIG Research cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

Get RingCentral alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,077.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in RingCentral by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.