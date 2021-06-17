Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.06, but opened at $34.05. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 80,153 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $1,563,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.00 and a beta of 4.39.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Riot Blockchain by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,057,000 after buying an additional 523,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

