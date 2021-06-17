Ripio Credit Network One Day Volume Reaches $271,659.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $271,659.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00040857 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000169 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

