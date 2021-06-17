RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.73 million-264.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.81 million.

Shares of REDU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 26,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $174.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.31.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. Research analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

