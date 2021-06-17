Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella Sells 1,264 Shares

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $25,722.40. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $297,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEARCA:RMM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,703. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

