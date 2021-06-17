Robert Aspbury Sells 19,354 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CERT opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. 28.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

