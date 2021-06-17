Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 3,526 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morphic stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.19. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $2,043,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,451,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

