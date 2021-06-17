Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE RHI traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.75. 9,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

