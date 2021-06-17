Robert Walters (LON:RWA) PT Raised to GBX 750

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

LON:RWA opened at GBX 716.02 ($9.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £546.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 676.54. Robert Walters has a 1-year low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 738 ($9.64).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

