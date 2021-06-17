Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,879 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDD. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,907,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 47.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 517,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 167,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.7% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 148,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDD opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

