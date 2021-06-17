Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.