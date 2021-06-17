Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $472,000 Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203,480 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion and a PE ratio of -55.48.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.