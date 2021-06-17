Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,512 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000.

Shares of DFNL stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26.

