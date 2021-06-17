Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,061 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

EA opened at $142.60 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,827 shares of company stock worth $15,812,857 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.