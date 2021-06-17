Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 287,817 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 681,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 85,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

ADX opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,462.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis F. Kerns purchased 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $132,183.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,470.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.