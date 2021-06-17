Rockshield Capital Corp (CNSX:RKS) Director Buys $55,000.00 in Stock

Rockshield Capital Corp (CNSX:RKS) Director Nick Demare bought 100,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,750.

Nick Demare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nick Demare bought 300,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Nick Demare bought 25,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00.

About Rockshield Capital

Rockshield Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage, seed and emerging growth investments. The firm seeks to invest at various stages of development, including pre-initial public offering, and/or early stage companies requiring start-up or development capital. The firm seeks to invest in marketable securities comprising common shares and other equity instruments of companies in the mining, oil and gas, media technology, and medical technology industries that are listed on various Canadian stock exchanges or the OTCBB in the United States.

