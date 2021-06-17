Rockshield Capital Corp (CNSX:RKS) Director Buys $55,000.00 in Stock

Rockshield Capital Corp (CNSX:RKS) Director Nick Demare bought 100,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,750.
Nick Demare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Nick Demare bought 300,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Nick Demare bought 25,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00.
About Rockshield Capital
