Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of RCKY opened at $54.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In related news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

