Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$3.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.49 million and a PE ratio of 9.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.42. Roots has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.98.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

