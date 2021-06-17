Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $42,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

NYSE:ROP opened at $453.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $466.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

