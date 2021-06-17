Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.800-0.890 EPS.

ROST stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.23. 3,733,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,522. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.43.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,438,844.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $11,250,415 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.