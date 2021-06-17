Rotten (ROT) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Rotten has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $313,169.29 and approximately $701.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00762925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042216 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 87,662,421 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

