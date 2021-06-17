Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$44.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.58.

TRMLF opened at $27.05 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

