Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$65.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENGH. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ENGH stock opened at C$53.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 30.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.44. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$48.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

