Royale Finance (ROYA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $365,900.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00141911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00180521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00899371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,759.45 or 1.00135203 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

