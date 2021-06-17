Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 13,043 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,085,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.62 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $97.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $4,759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,849.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,701 shares of company stock valued at $73,293,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.