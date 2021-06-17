Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,819 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of BlackLine worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,504,514.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $521,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,920 shares of company stock worth $12,597,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $103.99 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.