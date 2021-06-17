Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.37% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNP stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

