Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.05 Million Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,898 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

QTS stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.28. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -149.75 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,444 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

