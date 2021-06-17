Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 861,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,006 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genasys were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genasys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Genasys by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.11.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

