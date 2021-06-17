RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RWEOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

RWEOY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.75. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. On average, analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.9081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

