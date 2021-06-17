Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Improving economic and freight conditions are aiding Ryder’s performance. With this uptick, the recovery in Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment is encouraging. The unit is also benefiting from new business and higher volumes. Further, Ryder expects strong pricing in rental and used vehicle sales to continue. Moreover, we are optimistic about the company’s raised earnings view for 2021. The company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current scenario are impressive too. Ryder’s healthy free cash flow generation capacity is an added positive. With its operations being gradually on the upswing, the stock has outperformed its industry in a year. However, persistent weakness in the Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS) segment due to minimal subcontracted transportation is a concern.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Shares of R opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

