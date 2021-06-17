SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits Market Cap of $99,878.16

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $99,878.16 and $90.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001741 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002050 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

