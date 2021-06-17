Saga’s (SAGA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on the stock.

Shares of Saga stock opened at GBX 408.40 ($5.34) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.18 million and a P/E ratio of -6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Saga has a 12-month low of GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 387.38.

In related news, insider Euan Sutherland purchased 51,259 shares of Saga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £197,859.74 ($258,505.02). Also, insider Gareth J. Hoskin purchased 5,000 shares of Saga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

