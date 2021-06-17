Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Down to $72.86

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.86, but opened at $67.00. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 100,028 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.