Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 171,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 156,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

SMM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 107,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,743. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

