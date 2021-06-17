San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the May 13th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SJT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 138,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $260.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

