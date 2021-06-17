Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,475.67 ($45.41).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,486.50 ($45.55) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,318.05. The stock has a market cap of £81.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 270 shares of company stock worth $854,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

