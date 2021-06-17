SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €132.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €132.93 ($156.39).

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR SAP traded down €1.44 ($1.69) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €118.82 ($139.79). The company had a trading volume of 2,121,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $140.16 billion and a PE ratio of 26.09. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

