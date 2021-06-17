Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Holdings Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 278.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDR. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

