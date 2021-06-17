Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.84. 176,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,029. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

