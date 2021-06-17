Schroders (LON:SDRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,770.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,770 ($36.19) and last traded at GBX 2,702 ($35.30), with a volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,735 ($35.73).

The company has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,615.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.