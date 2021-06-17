Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.4% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

