Scotiabank Boosts Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Price Target to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS NSRXD opened at $8.13 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

