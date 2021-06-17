Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,455,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78.

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39.

FRPT stock opened at $163.25 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.78.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Freshpet by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

