Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STX. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.17.

STX opened at $92.69 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

