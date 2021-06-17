Sei Investments Co. Has $10.79 Million Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.64. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

