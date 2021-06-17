Sei Investments Co. Has $11.02 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

