Sei Investments Co. Has $11.29 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $252.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $161.07 and a one year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.